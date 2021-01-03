https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-says-us-covid-19-deaths-far-exaggerated-blames-cdc-for-bad-statistics_3641649.html

President Donald Trump on Sunday questioned the accuracy of the official nationwide CCP virus cases and death counts, saying that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has exaggerated those numbers. “The number of cases and deaths of the China Virus is far exaggerated in the United States because of [the CDC’s] ridiculous method of determination compared to other countries, many of whom report, purposely, very inaccurately and low,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “‘When in doubt, call it Covid.’ Fake News!” According to the CDC, nearly 337,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, the disease the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus causes, and more than 19.4 million people were infected by the end of 2020. The agency says on its website that the statistics are based on the most recent numbers reported by states, territories, and other jurisdictions. “Data are dependent on jurisdictions’ timely and accurate reporting,” the CDC website states. …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

