President Trump on Monday blasted Arkansas GOP Sen. Tom Cotton for his willingness to certify an Electoral College victory for DemocratJoe Biden based on election results the president says are “verifiably WRONG.”

Congress meets on Wednesday to count and certify a final tally of electoral votes in the disputed 2020 presidential election. Biden leads in the official tally 306-232, but at least 11 Republican senators have joined more than 100 GOP House members in a bid to challenge the results in several contested states.

Cotton said that the challenge to Biden’s apparent victory could “establish unwise precedents.”

Trump warned in a tweet that Republicans will hold the decision by Cotton – a solid conservative and Trump ally – against him. Cotton is considered top prospective candidate for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024.

“How can you certify an election when the numbers being certified are verifiably WRONG,” Trump tweeted. “You will see the real numbers tonight during my speech, but especially on JANUARY 6th. @SenTomCotton Republicans have pluses & minuses, but one thing is sure, THEY NEVER FORGET!”

Several other Republicans have been critical of the election challenge led by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, arguing the efforts would undermine election results and give Congress undue influence.

South Carolina GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham referred to it as a “political dodge.”

In another tweet Monday, Trump labelled Republicans accepting the election results as a “Surrender Caucus” that will “go down in infamy as weak and ineffective ‘guardians’ of our Nation, who were willing to accept the certification of fraudulent presidential numbers!”

