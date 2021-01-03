https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-bestow-medal-freedom-rep-devin-nunes?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump will on Monday awards the Medal of Freedom to Rep. Devin Nunes, the California Republican who played a crucial role exposing FBI abuses during the Russia collusion probe.

The bestowment of the nation’s highest civilian award will take place at a White House ceremony.

As chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Nunes helped expose FBI misconduct in its reliance on the Christopher Steele dossier and its pursuit of a highly flawed FISA warrant targeting the Trump campaign. Those abuses were subsequently confirmed by an independent Department of Justice inspector general investigation.

Nunes easily won re-election to another term in Congress in November.

The White House said in announcing the award, “Devin Nunes’ courageous actions helped thwart a plot to take down a sitting United States president. Congressman Nunes pursued the Russia Hoax at great personal risk and never stopped standing up for the truth. …Two dozen members of his family received threatening phone calls – including his 98 year old grandmother.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

