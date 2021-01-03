https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-army-drill-sergeant-found-shot-dead-in-car-in-texas-officials_3641868.html

A U.S. Army drill sergeant in Texas was found dead in her car on New Year’s Day, officials said, adding that she was shot several times.

The family of U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Jessica Mitchell told News4 that Mitchell died in the incident. The U.S. Army also confirmed it was Mitchell, who was a drill sergeant.

“Why would anybody want to do this,” asked her sister, Ashely Mitchell.” Why why why why? Why? Why do people do such heinous acts of crime for no reason? You know, like, human life is not material it cannot be replaced.”

Her father, Mayo Mitchell, told the San Antonio-based station: “I told all my children, I want you to do better than what I have done. She and my children have so far and she wanted to be the best that she can be in her military career. But that was cut short.”

And her mother told News4 that her family spoke with Mitchell earlier in the week.

Joint Base San Antonio said in a statement that her death is being investigated by the San Antonio Police Department and the U.S. Army.

“We are devastated by the tragic loss of Drill Sergeant Jessica Mitchell. Our sincere condolences go out to her family and friends. We are focused on supporting Drill Sergeant Mitchell’s family as well as her soldiers during this extremely difficult time,” Maj. Gen. Dennis LeMaster told News4. “The unit was notified by hospital personnel that Mitchell, who was on holiday leave at the time, was the victim of multiple gunshot wounds. San Antonio Police Department and the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the situation.”

Officials with the San Antonio Police Department said officers responding to a call at 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day on Interstate 10 in San Antonio.

They found a white Dodge Challenger with bullet holes in the side door and window, police said.

“Officers opened the vehicle door and checked for a pulse on the victim (who) appeared to have been struck multiple times,” police said, according to USA Today.

News4 noted that Mitchell’s 18-year-old brother was shot and killed in 2017. The station also reported that Mitchell leaves behind a 10-year-old son.

