She seems like a completely reasonable and centered young woman.

A young woman in an elevator loses it after a delivery woman’s mask slipped.

The depression rate during the COVID pandemic has gone from 1 in 11 to 1 in 4.

How can this benefit society?

Via Elijah Schaffer:

