She seems like a completely reasonable and centered young woman.

A young woman in an elevator loses it after a delivery woman’s mask slipped.

The depression rate during the COVID pandemic has gone from 1 in 11 to 1 in 4.

How can this benefit society?

Via Elijah Schaffer:

Somehow during this “pandemic” mentally ill people feel emboldened to lecture us It all started with praising people who were mentally confused about basic things like gender Then we started taking sex change advice from our kids Now we get this

pic.twitter.com/YGuM3mh7qu — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 3, 2021

