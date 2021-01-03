https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/washington-dc-official-panicked-trump-supporters-march-rally-week-black-lives-matter-coming-town/

In June 2020 Black Lives Matter rioters torched the historic St. John’s Church in Washington DC.

The leftist mob also attempted to tear down and destroy a statue of President Andrew Jackson near the White House.



Radical leftists also vandalized the Lincoln Memorial and World War II Memorial in Washington DC.

This week Trump supporters are planning a MASSIVE rally and march for President Trump in Washington DC on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Washington DC officials are worried about violence.

This is the insane world we live in today.

This is also one of the reasons Donald Trump won the election in a landslide.

CBS News reported:

District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine is preparing for another round of protests in the nation’s capital next week, when supporters of President Trump are expected to travel to Washington to protest Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory in the 2020 presidential election. “My level of anxiety is high. My preparation is even more intense than that,” Racine told CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett in this week’s episode of “The Takeout” podcast. Racine is worried the far-right, white supremacist group known as the “Proud Boys” will return to the District and “pick fights, create damage, damage property, and then act in a very threatening way” towards historic Black institutions in the city like the group did in mid-December 2020. “[President Trump] literally really has given breath, fresh air and encouragement to hate groups. Hate is up dramatically since the president came into office,” Racine added.

There would be NO violence by the Proud Boys if leftists did not show up to provoke them.

