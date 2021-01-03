https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/03/watch-prayer-to-open-the-117th-congress-ends-with-amen-and-a-women/

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO), a pastor, delivered the prayer to open the 117th Congress on Sunday. . .

The clerk just brought in the 117th Congress

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, who’s a pastor, is giving the opening prayer — Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) January 3, 2021

. . .and he ended it with, “Amen and A-women” (Amen is not gendered, of course. It’s Latin for “so be it”):

The prayer to open the 117th Congress ended with “amen and a-women.” Amen is Latin for “so be it.” It’s not a gendered word. Unfortunately, facts are irrelevant to progressives. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/FvZ0lLMDDr — Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (@GReschenthaler) January 3, 2021

This is going to be a very, very long year. Watch the whole thing here:

I was honored to deliver the opening prayer for the 117th Congress. May God bless each and every Representative with the courage and wisdom to defend our democracy and the liberties we all hold so dearly. https://t.co/z3vkWOk7lc — Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (@repcleaver) January 3, 2021

