Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO), a pastor, delivered the prayer to open the 117th Congress on Sunday. . .

. . .and he ended it with, “Amen and A-women” (Amen is not gendered, of course. It’s Latin for “so be it”):

This is going to be a very, very long year. Watch the whole thing here:

