The Republican National Committee (RNC) released a new video on Sunday hitting Senate Democrats over their past support for a woman who made accusations against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh while a Democrat Senate candidate in Georgia is facing accusations from his ex-wife about his behavior during their marriage.

The video showcases body camera footage from police after they responded to an incident in March between Reverend Raphael Warnock and his then-wife who accused him of running over her foot with a car and claimed that it was intentional. The video also highlights media coverage of the incident as Warnock goes up against Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) in this week’s runoff election.

“Today, he crossed the line. He’s a great actor. He is phenomenal at putting on a really good show,” Warnock’s wife says in the police body camera footage that is included in the RNC’s digital ad. “This man is running for the United States Senate and all he cares about right now is his reputation. I work at the mayor’s office, and this is a big problem.”

The ad also features the following remarks from Democrat senators who supported accusations from Christine Blasey Ford against Kavanaugh during Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing back in 2018:

Mazie Hirono (HI): “Not only do women need to be heard, but they need to be believed.

Chuck Schumer (NY): “I believe her. Many, many, many Americans believe her.”

Kamala Harris (CA): “She is putting herself out there knowing that they’re gonna try and excoriate her.”

Cory Booker (NJ): “Not whether he’s innocent or guilty. This is not a trial. But ultimately, have enough questions be raised that we should not move on to another candidate?”

Kirsten Gillibrand (NY): “I believe her because she’s telling the truth.”

WATCH:

Full transcript of the video:

Journalist #1: “Body cam video shows Reverend Raphael Warnock’s interaction with police after his now-ex wife claimed that he ran over her foot.” Wife: “Today, he crossed the line. He’s a great actor. He is phenomenal at putting on a really good show.” Hirono: “Not only do women need to be heard, but they need to be believed. Schumer: “I believe her. Many, many, many Americans believe her.” Harris: “She is putting herself out there knowing that they’re gonna try and excoriate her.” Booker: “Not whether he’s innocent or guilty. This is not a trial. But ultimately, have enough questions be raised that we should not move on to another candidate?” Gillibrand: “I believe her because she’s telling the truth.” Wife: “This man’s running for the United States Senate, and all he cares about right now is his reputation. I work at the mayor’s office, and this is a big problem.” Journalist #2: “This body cam footage shows Reverend Raphael Warnock speaking with police after a domestic dispute with his now-ex wife.” Wife: “I’ve tried to keep the way that he acts under wraps for a long time, and today he crossed the line.” RNC Chyron: “Democrats won’t let hypocrisy stop them in Georgia.” Wife: “That is what is going on here, and he’s a great actor. He is phenomenal at putting on a really good show.” RNC Chyron: “They just want power.”

