An Arizona woman has been accused of beating her children, who were COVID-positive. The 32-year-old mother assaulted her three children because they not wearing face masks in their Wickenberg home, according to police.

Sarah Michelle Boone was arrested on Dec. 26 after she purportedly abused her three children and step-children. Police responded to a call at Boone’s residence, where they were informed that the mother had “hit one child in the face, kicked a second one while he was on the floor and picked a third child up by the neck,” according to the Associated Press.

The individual who called the police was one of the victims, who said Boone carried out the assault “because the children all tested positive for COVID but were not wearing masks,” according to the probable cause statement, as reported by KTAR-FM.

The ages of the children were not listed in the booking documents.

Boone reportedly fled the home before law enforcement arrived, but police officers caught up to her as she was casually walking down the street. She allegedly ignored orders to stop by the officers, did not cooperate with the police, and fought with them. Cops used a stun gun to subdue her, and eventually handcuffed her.

Authorities indicated that Boone was under the influence of alcohol when she struck the children, as reported by the Arizona Republic.

Boone was charged with three counts of child abuse, three counts of assault as well as disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Boone was taken to a Maricopa County jail. On Tuesday, she was released on a $5,000 bond, according to Calbert Gillett, a spokesman for the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities encountered Boone on three previous incidents of domestic violence, police documents say. Wickenburg Police officers told KPNX-TV they have been responded to Boone’s residence due to domestic violence situations involving the children once in September and twice in November. In those cases, she was cited for disorderly conduct, fighting, and knowingly touch with intent to injure/insult/provoke, Wickenburg Municipal Court records show.

Boone’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 6.

