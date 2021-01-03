https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/woman-pleads-guilty-connection-threatening-bomb-all-girl-catholic-school?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A 36-year-old woman has pleaded guilty of threatening to bomb an all-girls Catholic school located in the nation’s capital, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Sonia Tabizada “pleaded guilty in federal court to intentionally obstructing persons in the enjoyment of their free exercise of religious beliefs by threatening to bomb the Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School in Washington, D.C., in violation of Title 18, U.S. Code, Section 247,” according to a press release from the DOJ.

Institution officials in 2019 announced that same-sex wedding announcements would start being included in the school’s alumni magazine, according to the Justice Department:

“In May 2019, school officials announced that Visitation Prep, the oldest Catholic school for girls in the country, would begin publishing same-sex wedding announcements in its alumni magazine to advance its teaching that ‘we are all children of God … worthy of respect and love.’ According to the plea agreement, Tabizada learned of this announcement and made multiple calls threatening violence in response to the school’s decision,” the DOJ press release noted. “On May 15, 2019, Tabizada left a voice message stating that she was going to burn and bomb the church. Tabizada also stated that she was going to kill school officials and students. Several minutes later, Tabizada left a second voice mail stating that she was going to blow up the school and warned that she would commit ‘terrorism.'”

