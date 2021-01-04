https://www.oann.com/1-dead-3-deputies-injured-in-shooting-outside-houston-night-club/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=1-dead-3-deputies-injured-in-shooting-outside-houston-night-club

A Texas man is facing multiple felony charges after opening fire at a nightclub in Houston. One woman was killed and three sheriff’s deputies were injured during the incident.

The 25-year-old was charged Sunday night with three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and possessing a weapon as a felon.

Officers said the incident happened outside of Set Night Club after a fight broke out in the parking lot. The deputies who were on the scene tried to break up the altercation when the suspect allegedly fired into the crowd.

The suspect is in custody at a local hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, all three deputies are expected to recover with the sheriff reporting they are all in good spirits.

