Law enforcement officers have broken up at least a dozen New Year’s Eve gatherings deemed “super-spreader events” across Los Angeles County, California, arresting 90 partygoers and sending thousands more back home, the authorities said. County sheriff’s officials said last Friday that a special task force, made up of hundreds of detectives, patrol deputies, and specialized response teams, had shut down at least five parties involving more than 900 people, including at a rented house, a vacant warehouse, a hotel, and a closed business. During New Year’s Eve, the task force arrested and cited 90 individuals for violating the county’s stay-at-home order, warned more than 900 people, and retrieved five handguns from a party in the city of Hawthorne. “I have made it clear that we will seek out and take law enforcement action against all super-spreader events occurring anywhere within Los Angeles County,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a statement. …