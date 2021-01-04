https://www.theblaze.com/news/actress-busy-philipps-daughter-gay-pronouns

Actress Busy Philipps says that her 12-year-old child Birdie — a biologically born female — is “gay and out” and prefers to use “they” and “them” personal pronouns.

Philipps, best known for her roles on “Dawson’s Creek” and “Freaks and Geeks,” shares Birdie and 7-year-old Cricket Pearl with her husband, filmmaker Marc Silverstein.

What are the details?

Philipps, during a recent episode of her podcast “Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best,” said that Birdie came out to her and the rest of the family when the child was just 10 years old, according to Fox News.

“For those of you who are my friends listening at home, this is the first you’re hearing that Birdie is gay and out,” she said of her 12-year-old child. “Birdie told us at 10 years old and we immediately … I mean, obviously, I knew that Birdie knew.”

Philipps also explained that the child prefers to use “they” and “them” personal pronouns, which are typically reserved for people who consider themselves to be non-binary.

“I said, ‘You know, Bird, I’ve been doing a bad job with the pronouns,'” she recalled of a recent conversation with the child. “Because Birdie said that they would like their pronouns to be they/them, and I haven’t been doing it, and I said because I have this public persona and I want Birdie to be in control of their own narrative and not have to answer to anybody outside of our friends and family if they don’t want to.”

Philipps added that she made sure to get permission from the 12-year-old before sharing any personal information on her podcast.

“Bird was like, ‘I don’t give a f***,'” Philipps said. “‘You can talk about how I’m gay and out; you can talk about my pronouns. That would be cool with me. That’s great.’ So I said, ‘OK, I can talk about it on the podcast.'”

Philipps pointed out that she is trying her best to accommodate her child’s requests.

“So Birdie, my out kid, prefers they/them,” she added. “I f*** up sometimes, but I’m trying my best at that, too.”

