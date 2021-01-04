https://www.dailywire.com/news/after-coming-out-as-a-lesbian-and-finding-a-new-girlfriend-real-housewives-star-says-shed-be-heartbroken-if-husband-started-dating-someone-else

Even though “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Braunwyn Windham-Burke now identifies as a lesbian and even has a girlfriend of her own, she said that she would be “heartbroken” if her husband were to find another lover.

During a Q&A on her Instagram story this past weekend, the wife of Sean Burke said that divorce might actually be a likelihood for her marriage while acknowledging the pain she would feel if her husband were to start dating other people. Her husband, who was sitting next to her, said he would likely start dating again, though he lamented about being put in a difficult situation.

“Yeah, it kinda sucks cause it’s hard, figuring it out,” said Sean Burke, as reported by Fox News.

When some of Braunwyn’s followers accused her of being selfish by stopping Sean from having a girlfriend while she herself has one of her own, the reality television star that they were working through their differences.

“We are working through this. We can’t figure this out on our own. This is a lot … This is hard and we’re working it out,” she said.

That said, Braunwyn admitted she does not “own Sean” and cannot control him.

“I don’t own Sean,” she said. “I’ve been like, ‘Go do whatever you want.’ Sean wants to be here. He wants to be with the kids. We are a family so this isn’t anything I’m doing, it’s where we are right now.”

After 20 years of marriage, the couple shares seven kids together.

In early December last year, Windham-Burke, after previously boasting about giving her husband threesomes on his birthday, came out as a lesbian, though she has indicated no plans to leave Sean. Speaking with GLAAD, she even admitted to “never” being attracted to men despite being married to her husband Sean for 20 years.

“I like women. I’m gay,” she said.

“I’m a member of the LGBTQIA+ community,” she continued. “I’m a lesbian, and it has taken me 42 years to say that, but I’m so proud of where I am right now, and I’m so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice.”

Windham-Burke added that she loved her husband Sean despite having a current girlfriend that she spends a great deal of time with, according to Fox News.

“I love Sean. I love him dearly, he is my person, he is my family, but I’m not attracted to men and I never have been,” she said.

Windham-Burke said that becoming sober contributed to her sexual enlightenment.

“I know there’s a correlation between the two,” she said. “I know that when you get sober and you start doing the work that goes into that, you start realizing a lot of the reasons you drank had to do with who you were on the inside.”

Sean expressed support for his wife on his Instagram. “I love you. I’m proud of you. And I support you. Always,” he wrote.

