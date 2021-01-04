https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/01/04/all-the-cringe-hillary-clinton-accusing-trump-of-trying-to-distract-people-from-the-fact-he-lost-goes-so-hilariously-wrong/

Hillary … yikes. Get a mirror.

On second thought, maybe don’t get a mirror.

Nobody wants that.

Hillary accusing Trump of trying to ‘distract’ people from the fact that he lost when she has spent years pretending she was cheated in 2016 is seriously off-the-charts hypocrisy. Like one of the most hypocritical things we’ve read yet today on Twitter.

Have we mentioned this woman is the herpes of politics?

Oh FFS.

She’s such a twit (minus the i and add a t).

Right?! He’s just doing what she said.

Heh.

Yup.

Dead eyes.

Sagging skin.

Wilted hair.

No soul.

Dat her.

***

Related:

Run AWAAAY! Richard Grenell mocks Chuck Todd’s MELTDOWN during Ron Johnson interview and he just CAN’T DEAL

‘Tweet this from Puerto Rico?’ Corey DeAngelis and others BLAST Chicago Teacher’s Union for claiming they’re ‘underdogs’

Can we get an ‘A-Woman?!’ Bethany Mandel NAILS it with short but SAVAGE thread on morons saying ‘Awoman’

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...