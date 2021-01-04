https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/01/04/all-the-cringe-hillary-clinton-accusing-trump-of-trying-to-distract-people-from-the-fact-he-lost-goes-so-hilariously-wrong/

Hillary … yikes. Get a mirror.

On second thought, maybe don’t get a mirror.

Nobody wants that.

Hillary accusing Trump of trying to ‘distract’ people from the fact that he lost when she has spent years pretending she was cheated in 2016 is seriously off-the-charts hypocrisy. Like one of the most hypocritical things we’ve read yet today on Twitter.

Have we mentioned this woman is the herpes of politics?

What we’re seeing right now is a president with nothing left to lose and only one goal—to distract people from the fact that he lost. He doesn’t care that the costs are America’s health, security, and our very democracy. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 4, 2021

Oh FFS.

She’s such a twit (minus the i and add a t).

Give him a few days. You’ve been doing it for 4 years. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) January 4, 2021

What we’re seeing right now is a woman with everything to lose and only one goal – to distract from that and get Biden in office so all investigations into her end. — Hollaria Briden (@HollyBriden) January 4, 2021

Know who else lost and said “Never ever concede!”? I do – that was you. — “President Elect!!!” Tom (@BoreGuru) January 4, 2021

Right?! He’s just doing what she said.

Heh.

Maybe send some Chardonnay? Recommend long walk in the woods? — Liz – New Year New Liz 🥂🍾 (@ElizabethSolle2) January 4, 2021

Like you’ve done for the last four years? Honey of all people, sit this one out. — Helen Wheels (@txtiger1) January 4, 2021

Do you know anyone else who refused to accept their loss in an election? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) January 4, 2021

Yup.

Dead eyes.

Sagging skin.

Wilted hair.

No soul.

Dat her.

***

Related:

Run AWAAAY! Richard Grenell mocks Chuck Todd’s MELTDOWN during Ron Johnson interview and he just CAN’T DEAL

‘Tweet this from Puerto Rico?’ Corey DeAngelis and others BLAST Chicago Teacher’s Union for claiming they’re ‘underdogs’

Can we get an ‘A-Woman?!’ Bethany Mandel NAILS it with short but SAVAGE thread on morons saying ‘Awoman’

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

