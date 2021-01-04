https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/haven-healthcare-amazon-jpmorgan/2021/01/04/id/1004164

Haven, a joint venture between Amazon, JPMorgan Chase, and Berkshire Hathaway, aimed at lowering healthcare costs is disbanding next month, The Hill reports.

According to the outlet, Haven had no major announcements or breakthroughs in reducing healthcare costs or improving outcomes. The company, which was formed in the beginning of 2018, announced Monday it was disbanding.

“In the past three years, Haven explored a wide range of healthcare solutions, as well as piloted new ways to make primary care easier to access, insurance benefits simpler to understand and easier to use, and prescription drugs more affordable,” the company said in a statement posted on its website.

“Moving forward, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. will leverage these insights and continue to collaborate informally to design programs tailored to address the specific needs of their own employee populations. Haven will end its independent operations at the end of February 2021,” the statement continued.

According to The Hill, Haven named Atul Gawande, a doctor and leading writer and thinker on healthcare, as its CEO. But he left the role in May to serve as chairman, which caused some concern about where Haven was headed.

