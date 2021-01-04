http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ioA0ykAQRgc/

Amazon officially surpassed Boeing to become the largest employer in the state of Washington. As of 2020, there are approximately 80,000 Amazon employees in the state of Washington. By contrast, Boeing employs 58,800 employees in the state.

According to a report by the Seattle Times, Amazon now employs more Americans in the state of Washington than Boeing. Although Boeing has struggled during the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon’s sales and profits have soared.

Amy Jiminez Marquez, a senior designer on the Alexa team at Amazon, said that many of her colleagues don’t have college degrees.

“I think a lot of people have misconceptions about what it takes to work … at Amazon,” Marquez said. “They think you have to have a master’s degree or you have to have an education at a fancy college. I work side by side with people who don’t have college degrees who are amazing designers.”

Andrew Hedden, the associate director of the Harry Bridges Center for Labor Studies at the University of Washington, said that there are more differences between Amazon and Boeing than there are similarities.

“Boeing and Amazon are such stark contrasts. It’s two models of the U.S. economy, one based around manufacturing, one around consumption,” Hedden said. “It’s fascinating that Seattle has been headquarters for both of them.”

Breitbart News reported last week that Amazon has purchased the Wondery podcast network for $300 million. Wondery’s popular podcasts such as Dirty John, Dr. Death, and Business Wars will be available on the Amazon Music platform.

Boeing has suffered a difficult two years. Breitbart News reported last week that the Boeing 737 Max returned to the air for the first time since March 2019, when a second 737 Max aircraft crashed. In November, Boeing failed to sell even a single aircraft in October. Its European competitor, Airbus, received 11 new orders in the month of October.

