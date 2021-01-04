https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/amen-awoman-congress-mocked-bizarre-ending-opening-prayer/

By Mary Margaret Olohan

Daily Caller News Foundation

Conservatives mocked a Democratic representative’s Sunday prayer opening the 117th Congress that concluded with “amen and awoman.”

“We ask it in the name of the monotheistic God, [unintelligible], and God known by many names and by many different faiths, amen, and awoman,” Democratic Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, an ordained United Methodist pastor, said during the prayer to open the 117th Congress.

The prayer to open the 117th Congress ended with “Amen” and “Awoman” ????????????

pic.twitter.com/iqkr9PIIRD — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 3, 2021

His comment sparked a backlash on social media as conservatives pointed out that “amen” means “so be it” — meaning that a literal translation of Cleaver’s prayer would read “so be it, and a woman,” as the Washington Examiner’s Jerry Dunleavy pointed out.

“‘Amen’ is a Biblical Hebrew word: אמן. It is a word simply meaning ‘may it be so.’ It has nothing to do with the word ‘man’ or ‘woman’ because it is FROM HEBREW,” the Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro tweeted.

“Can I get an AWOMEN?” tweeted Lone Conservative founder Kassy Dillon.

“Amen” is a Biblical Hebrew word: אמן. It is a word simply meaning “may it be so.” It has nothing to do with the word “man” or “woman” because it is FROM HEBREW. This is some of the dumbest s*** I have ever seen in my life. https://t.co/O4JhcHwywv — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 4, 2021

singing some hymns and hers https://t.co/TEimyLxs67 — Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) January 4, 2021

We are governed by the dumbest people alive https://t.co/1udq0InUdl — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 4, 2021

Same folks who say “awoman” call us “pregnant people.” ???? — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) January 4, 2021

“Amen and Awoman?!?! Don’t they know that gender isn’t binary,” tweeted Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz. “What about the other 42 genders??”

The prayer came after Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Massachusetts Rep. James McGovern announced a resolution Friday intended to “honor all gender identities” by modifying pronouns in the House rules for references to family relations, such as father, mother, son, daughter, brother, sister. These words in the update rules would be changed to “parent, child, sibling, spouse, or parent-in-law,” according to the resolution. Though Pelosi herself announced the changes, the California Democrat’s Twitter profile retains language that does not follow these guidelines. As of Monday morning, her profile still said, “Speaker of the House, focused on strengthening America’s middle class and creating jobs; mother, grandmother, dark chocolate connoisseur.” This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

