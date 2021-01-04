https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/arizona-mother-arrested-beating-covid-positive-children-not-wearing-masks-home/

An Arizona mother has been arrested after allegedly beating her COVID-positive children for not wearing face masks in their home.

The woman was so off the rails that police had to use a stun gun to detain her.

Sarah Michelle Boone, 32, was arrested on December 26 for abusing her three children and step-children.

According to a report from the Associated Press, Boone “hit one child in the face, kicked a second one while he was on the floor and picked a third child up by the neck,” before police were called to the home by one of the victims.

Boone’s violent attack was “because the children all tested positive for COVID but were not wearing masks,” according to the probable cause statement. The ages of the victims are not public.

The unhinged woman attempted to flee the scene before police arrived, but was found walking down the street. She was reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

“She allegedly ignored orders to stop by the officers, did not cooperate with the police, and fought with them. Cops used a stun gun to subdue her, and eventually handcuffed her,” the Blaze reports.

Boone has been charged with three counts of child abuse, three counts of assault as well as disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. She was later released on $5,000 bond.

“Authorities encountered Boone on three previous incidents of domestic violence, police documents say. Wickenburg Police officers told KPNX-TV they have been responded to Boone’s residence due to domestic violence situations involving the children once in September and twice in November. In those cases, she was cited for disorderly conduct, fighting, and knowingly touch with intent to injure/insult/provoke, Wickenburg Municipal Court records show,” the Blaze report continued.

Boone is due back in court on January 6.

