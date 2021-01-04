http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/oAZ_kqG2liw/

At least 27 people were shot, four fatally, over a violent New Year’s weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

By 11:29 p.m. local time Sunday night ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times tallied four fatalities in the city over the holiday weekend. The first fatality occurred New Year’s Eve around 7 p.m. when 25-year-old Jorge Chavez was shot while on the sidewalk “in the 6000 block of South Kilbourn Avenue.” He died at the scene.

The next fatality took place shortly after 3 a.m. Friday when a 58-year-old man was shot while driving “in the 4700 block of South King Drive.” He crashed after being shot and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The third fatality of the holiday weekend occurred just after 5 p.m. Friday, when a 30-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting “in the 4800 block of West Fulton Street.”

The fourth fatality occurred Saturday night about 9:20 p.m. when another man was shot and killed while driving in the city. WGNTV reports that the man, a 29-year-old, was driving in “the 3100 block of West Ogden Avenue” just before 9:30 p.m. when someone in another vehicle opened fire, shooting him in the head. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Breitbart News noted that over 4,100 people were shot in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago in 2020, and that figure included fatal and non-fatal victims combined.

The Chicago Tribune reported 4,115 shooting victims for the time-frame of January 1, 2020, through December 27, 2020, alone.

