(CNSNews.com) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D.-Calif.) said in a speech on the House floor on Sunday, after she was reelected as speaker, that her constituents in San Francisco had “entrusted” her “to represent them in the spirit of St. Francis.”

“In that spirit, I thank my constituents in San Francisco, San Francisco, California, who have entrusted me to represent them in the spirit of Saint Francis, the patron saint of our city, whose anthem, the song of St. Francis, is our anthem of our city: ‘Lord, make me a channel of thy peace,’” she said.

The Catholic Encyclopedia says of St. Francis:

“Founder of the Franciscan Order, born at Assisi in Umbria, in 1181 or 1182 — the exact year is uncertain; died there, 3 October, 1226. “His father, Pietro Bernardone, was a wealthy Assisian cloth merchant. Of his mother, Pica, little is known, but she is said to have belonged to a noble family of Provence. Francis was one of several children. The legend that he was born in a stable dates from the fifteenth century only, and appears to have originated in the desire of certain writers to make his life resemble that of Christ. At baptism the saint received the name of Giovanni, which his father afterwards altered to Francesco, through fondness it would seem for France, whither business had led him at the time of his son’s birth.”

The Peace Prayer, quoted by Pelosi in her speech, was probably not written by St. Francis, according to the Jesuit magazine America.

“A periodical called La Clochette first published the prayer in French in 1912, but it was published anonymously,” says America. “Its original French title is translated as ‘A Beautiful Prayer to Say During the Mass.’ It is possible that it was written by Father Esther Boquerel, a French priest and the founder of the Holy Mass League, which published the periodical.”

“The earliest known instance of the prayer being linked with St. Francis was in 1920, and even then, he was not explicitly credited as its author,” says America. “A French Franciscan printed the text on the back of an image of Francis, but the prayer was simply titled ‘Prière pour la paix,’ or ‘Prayer for peace.’ The first direct attribution to St. Francis, from a French Protestant movement, did not appear for seven more years.”

