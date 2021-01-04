https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-antifa-reportedly-attacks-home-of-gop-senator-josh-hawley-threatens-family

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said late on Monday night that Antifa attacked his home in Washington, D.C., and threatened his wife and newborn baby.

“Tonight while I was in Missouri, Antifa scumbags came to our place in DC and threatened my wife and newborn daughter, who can’t travel,” Hawley wrote on Twitter. “They screamed threats, vandalized, and tried to pound open our door. Let me be clear: My family & I will not be intimidated by left-wing violence.”

Hawley said that the perpetrators were “screaming threats through bullhorns, vandalizing property, pounding on the doors of homes and terrorizing innocent people and children.”

Now “vigil” means screaming threats through bullhorns, vandalizing property, pounding on the doors of homes and terrorizing innocent people and children https://t.co/naRMkrBWWO — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 5, 2021

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

