https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-british-judge-rules-julian-assange-cannot-extradited-us-face-18-counts-espionage/

British Judge Vanessa Baraitser on Monday rejected a request by the United States to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange for allegedly conspiring to hack government computers and violating the Espionage Act.

Julian Assange’s partner responded to the ruling outside of court today.

“Today is the first step towards justice in this case.” Julian Assange’s partner, Stella Moris responds to the ruling at the Old Bailey that the WikiLeaks founder cannot be extradited to the US. Get more on this story here: https://t.co/DYVlL1jV1G pic.twitter.com/mWdoKOD7q3 — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 4, 2021

Julian’s mother also weighed in this morning after the ruling.

Thank you #TeamAssange… Its not over till hes safely home & all charges dropped, but today was the best news.. Its been 10 long traumatic years.. I hope I will hold my son again soon..like I did here in 2010 pic.twitter.com/U4H1XkFT9l — 🎗Christine Assange #FreeAssangeNOW (@MrsC_Assange) January 4, 2021

Summit News reported:

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange will not be extradited to the US after a shock ruling in his favor at London’s Old Bailey courthouse. District Judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled that extradition at this point to the US to face 18 counts of espionage would worsen Assange’s already extremely fragile mental state. “Faced with conditions of near total isolation … I am satisfied that the procedures (outline by U.S. authorities) will not prevent Mr. Assange from finding a way to commit suicide,” she said. The US DOJ has already said it intends to appeal. The question — and I’m hearing different things on this — is whether the courts will keep Assange imprisoned while that appeal is pending. The court ordered him released, but it’s unclear if the DOJ appeal will keep him in jail. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 4, 2021

