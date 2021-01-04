https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-british-judge-rules-julian-assange-cannot-extradited-us-face-18-counts-espionage/

British Judge Vanessa Baraitser on Monday rejected a request by the United States to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange for allegedly conspiring to hack government computers and violating the Espionage Act.

Julian Assange’s partner responded to the ruling outside of court today.

TRENDING: President Trump Files Two Lawsuits Against Dirty Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger for Leaking Confidential Litigation Call

Julian’s mother also weighed in this morning after the ruling.

Summit News reported:

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange will not be extradited to the US after a shock ruling in his favor at London’s Old Bailey courthouse.

District Judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled that extradition at this point to the US to face 18 counts of espionage would worsen Assange’s already extremely fragile mental state.

“Faced with conditions of near total isolation … I am satisfied that the procedures (outline by U.S. authorities) will not prevent Mr. Assange from finding a way to commit suicide,” she said.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...