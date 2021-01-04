https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-fulton-county-georgia-ballot-inspection-hearing-subverted-georgia-stalling-prevent-forensic-review-suspected-fraudulent-absentee-ballots/

Corrupt politicians in Georgia are doing all they can to prevent the forensic analysis of absentee ballots in the state.

Moments ago, Heather Mullins from Real America’s Voice reported that the hearing set for today to determine if ballots from the November 3rd election could be forensically inspected, as supported by the Georgia Senate vote, was cancelled and the case was to be transferred to another county:

BREAKING! FULTON COUNTY! 🚨 The hearing set for 11am today to determine if ballots from Nov 3 in Fulton County should be forensically inspected, as supported by a GA Senate subcommittee vote, was just cancelled to be transferred to another county. Story unfolding! @RealAmVoice https://t.co/JJXi3N6IqX — Heather Mullins – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) (@TalkMullins) January 4, 2021

A few minutes after the above memo went out, Mullins reports that the hearing was derailed in an attempt to send the case to another county. However, an objection was filed. The problem is the ballots will not be reviewed today as a result:

It is believed that the attempt to move the case was because Fulton County does not have all the ballots to inspect. Once inspected, thousands of fraudulent ballots are expected to be uncovered.

More stalling and obfuscation in the effort to steal the election from President Trump. Georgians should be protesting right now.



