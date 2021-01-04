https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-patriot-jovan-pulitzers-team-shot-given-directive-identify-fraudulent-ballots-fulton-county/

Jovan Pulitzer and his team have the ability to save America. Now they are being shot at.

Jovan Pulitzer and his team have the ability to determine the validity of millions of ballots in a day. He spoke last week in Georgia and offered to review the absentee ballots in Fulton county for free. He said he could go through the 500,000 or so absentee ballots in the Atlanta based county in a couple hours and determine which ones are valid and which ones are frauds.

Pulitzer could save the union. With his approach, he can audit millions of ballots in a short period of time and have all the swing state votes forensically reviewed in a matter of days.

TRENDING: President Trump Files Two Lawsuits Against Dirty Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger for Leaking Confidential Litigation Call

We pointed out nearly a month ago that Pulitzer’s method for reviewing ballots is the answer to address the horrendous fraud in this year’s election.

Late last Wednesday, the Georgia Senate passed a motion to have Pulitzer and his team go through the ballots there.

Yesterday Pulitzer reported that his team is now being shot at:

#WARNING our team members who live in Atlanta are being attached. One team members home took 5 shots through the windows in a drive by. Right through his daughters bedroom window. The #BiasAndHateMustStop pic.twitter.com/RbcIilAAyq — JovanHuttonPulitzer ™ #JovanHuttonPulitzer (@JovanHPulitzer) January 3, 2021

Give this man and his team the ballots they are asked to audit, police protection and security while they do their jobs saving the USA.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

