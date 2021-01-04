https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-proud-boys-leader-enrique-tarrio-arrested-in-dc-felony-possession-of-high-capacity-magazine/

UPDATE — WEAPONS CHARGE DISPUTED

The Washington Post reported, ”Police said Tarrio, who was in custody Monday evening, also was charged with two counts of possession of high capacity ammunition feeding devices, which is a legal term for a firearms magazine that allows guns to hold additional bullets. The devices were found during the arrest, police said.

National File spoke to Proud Boys Member Joe Biggs, who said the police report has no mention of the alleged “high capacity ammunition feeding devices,” and that this claim by the Washington Post is a fabrication.

“The charges against Enrique are BS. The left have destroyed our property for years and no police have ever helped. This is an atrocity and an American embarrassment. Enrique is a patriot and hero,” Biggs continued. “Left wing politicians have called for us to be attacked in public. We have been stalked, driven over and even assassinated without getting any justice for us. This marks the death of a once great nation.”

Biggs added, “the magazine is not even mentioned in the police report.” According to Biggs there will be a court hearing tomorrow morning before the scheduled Trump rally in Washington DC.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW

The leader of the Proud Boys has been arrested. Chairman Enrique Tarrio was detained earlier in the day on charges of vandalizing a BLM sign and was also found to be in possession of two high-capacity firearm magazines.

The Metropolitan Police accuse Mr. Tarrio of burning a Black Lives Matter banner taken from Asbury United Methodist Church in Washington during protests there last month. According to a Washington Post interview at the time, Mr. Tarrio acknowledged the attack on the banner and said that if charges were filed, he would submit to arrest, plead guilty and pay the fine.

“Let me make this simple,” he said. “I did it.”

Proud Boys’ leader Enrique Tarrio has been arrested in DC on misdemeanor destruction of property charges. Apparently related to him saying he burned a BLM flag. — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) January 4, 2021

#ProudBoys NEW details @DCPoliceDept arrest Enrique Tarrio + 2 “high capacity firearm magazines” STATEMENT: Today, January 4, 2021, upon entering DC + pursuant to a DC Superior Court Arrest Warrant, MPD members arrested 36 year-old Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, of Miami FL. He was — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) January 4, 2021

Possession of High Capacity Feeding Device.” @CBSNews — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) January 4, 2021

Leader of the Proud Boys and my friend Enrique Tarrio is being arrested for a misdemeanor in Washington, D.C. as he just landed at the airport. They are arresting him for taking the fall for the burning of the Black Lives Matter Banner at the last event. Per Joe Biggs on phone. — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) January 4, 2021

#BREAKING I was just interviewing Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio by phone. While we were on the call, sirens started blaring in the background. He told his driver to pull over. Said “They’re for me,” then “Here’s something to write about.” He *may have been arrested. — Will Carless (@willcarless) January 4, 2021

BREAKING: Report: Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio arrested in D.C. https://t.co/IewZOmPQcA — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) January 4, 2021

