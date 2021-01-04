https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-wisconsin-legislature-announces-resolution-introduced-thursday-will-likely-decertify-state-award-president-trump/

Breaking news this evening:

The state of Wisconsin has reportedly announced that it will introduce a resolution on Thursday morning to decertify the state’s electoral college votes and award them to President Trump.

FYI Wisconsin Update -Wisconsin Legislature to introduce resolution to decert state and award it to Trump on Thursday; first order or business. -Resolution does NOT require Governor signature. -Already posted online https://t.co/J9FqNobw5k Cheers 🍻 😊 — ⚡ Mαχιмυs 🔥 Ɗeploяaвιlιѕ⚡ (@Maximus_4EVR) January 5, 2021

TRENDING: Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Arrested Leaving D.C. Area Airport on Way to Stop the Steal Rallies …Update: Charged With Burning Black Lives Matter Banner and then Possessing Two Gun Magazines

Here is a link to the resolution and below is what is resolved:

10Whereas, without legitimacy, the government of the people, by the people, and

11for the people shall not stand. Instead, our government will devolve into a system

12of coercion and bribery that seeks to use the guise of elections to hold a degree of

13credibility; and

14 Whereas, the people of Wisconsin are demanding that the legislature address

15questions of legitimacy; now, therefore, be it

16Resolved by the assembly, That: the Wisconsin State Assembly recognizes

17that the most important function for a government is to conduct fair and honest

18elections that follow the duly enacted law; and, be it further

19Resolved, That when there are significant portions of the population that

20question the integrity of the elections due to the failure of election officials to follow

21the letter of the law, it is incumbent upon the legislature to address the issues that

22are in question; and, be it further

23 Resolved, That the members of the Wisconsin State Assembly place the

24 redress to these and other election law violations and failed administrative Resolved, That the members of the Wisconsin State Assembly place theredress to these and other election law violations and failed administrative 1procedures as its highest priority and shall take up legislation crafted to ensure civil

2officers follow the laws as written.

Go Wisconsin Go

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

