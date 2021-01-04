https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/brutal-watch-gov-desantis-treat-cnn-reporter-exactly-way-deserved-treated/

CNN’s activist-reporter Rosa Flores was taken down quite a few notches by Governor Ron DeSantis during a hostile exchange at a coronavirus press briefing.

DeSantis treated Flores exactly the way she deserved to be treated.

Anyone who humiliates and embarrasses reporters like this has my vote. DeSantis rocks pic.twitter.com/56EUuvdPt0 — Eduardo Neret (@eduneret) January 5, 2021

TRENDING: Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Arrested Leaving D.C. Area Airport on Way to Stop the Steal Rallies …Update: Charged With Burning Black Lives Matter Banner and then Possessing Two Gun Magazines

Flores attempted to grand stand with a long-winded question to call attention to herself, which DeSantis promptly called her out on.

“So are you going to give a speech or are you going to ask a question?” DeSantis said after cutting her off.

The “reporter” continued to have a tantrum demanding that she was getting to her question.

“You asked a question, I’m going to answer it,” DeSantis fired back.

When the “reporter” continued attempting to speak, DeSantis asserted once again that she was giving a speech.

The exchange continued for a couple of minutes and CNN decided to air their humiliation. DeSantis should send them a thank you note or gift basket for reminding everyone just how awesome he is.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

