https://www.dailywire.com/news/busy-philipps-says-her-12-year-old-child-is-gay-uses-they-them-pronouns

Actress and abortion activist Busy Philipps has revealed that her 12-year-old child is gay and uses they/them pronouns.

Speaking on an episode of her podcast, “Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best,” the former “Freaks & Geeks” star said her child Birdie came out gay.

“For those of you who are my friends listening at home, this is the first you’re hearing that Birdie is gay and out,” she said, as reported by Fox News. “Birdie told us at 10 years old and we immediately… I mean obviously, I knew that Birdie knew.”

Not only that, Birdie prefers to go by the pronouns they/them.

“I said, ‘You know, Bird, I’ve been doing a bad job with the pronouns,’” she said on her podcast. “Because Birdie said that they would like their pronouns to be they/them, and I haven’t been doing it, and I said because I have this public persona and I want Birdie to be in control of their own narrative and not have to answer to anybody outside of our friends and family if they don’t want to.”

When asked if it would be okay to share this information with the public, Birdie reportedly said “I don’t give a f**k.”

“Bird was like, ‘I don’t give a f**k. You can talk about how I’m gay and out; you can talk about my pronouns. That would be cool with me. That’s great,’” Philipps said. “So I said, ‘OK, I can talk about it on the podcast.’”

“So Birdie, my out kid, prefers they/them. I f**k up sometimes, but I’m trying my best at that, too,” she added.

Busy Philipps rose to prominence in 2019 when she used her platform on E! to advocate for abortion by strongly denouncing Georgia’s fetal heartbeat bill while praising her own abortion as a great decision.

“I had an abortion when I was 15 years old, and I’m telling you this because I’m genuinely really scared for women and girls all over this country,” she said on her show.

“So this morning, Georgia’s governor signed a bill effectively banning abortion after five to six weeks into pregnancy. That’s before most women even know that they’re pregnant,” she claimed. “Women and their doctors are in the best position to make informed decisions about what’s best for them. Nobody else. Nobody.”

Later, when testifying before Congress, Busy Philipps dodged the question when Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) pressed her on whether late-term abortion is an act of infanticide.

“Would you agree that somebody who has survived an abortion, like Melissa Ohden, has a right, once she’s born, to life, to control over her body where someone else doesn’t take her life?” Gohmert asked Philipps.

“Although I played a doctor on television, sir, I am actually not a physician,” Philipps cynically responded.

“No, but you’ve given very compelling testimony and I appreciate that you’ve obviously given these issues a lot of thought — that’s why I’m asking you,” Gohmert shot back.

“I think that it’s something that is very important,” she responded. “I don’t believe that a politician’s place is to decide what’s best for a woman — it’s a choice between a woman and her doctor.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.