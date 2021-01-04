https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/04/carl-bernstein-of-course-says-president-trumps-call-with-georgias-secretary-of-state-is-far-worse-than-watergate/

In case you missed the big scandal of the day, a phone call between President Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Saturday has been released, and news outlets are picking and choosing which bits to quote. “All I want to do is this … I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state,” Trump says on the call. Some are saying that Trump threatened Raffensperger, while Carl Bernstein, of course, has run to the media to deem the call “far worse” than Watergate, because that’s all he does. He’s a one-horse pony.

And yet news networks like CNN will continually write the guy checks to come on the air and say it.

