In case you missed the big scandal of the day, a phone call between President Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Saturday has been released, and news outlets are picking and choosing which bits to quote. “All I want to do is this … I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state,” Trump says on the call. Some are saying that Trump threatened Raffensperger, while Carl Bernstein, of course, has run to the media to deem the call “far worse” than Watergate, because that’s all he does. He’s a one-horse pony.

Carl Bernstein calls Trump’s Georgia call “far worse than Watergate” https://t.co/DOPsJOfh2D pic.twitter.com/Kx5vPKKM3n — The Hill (@thehill) January 4, 2021

The stages of Carl Bernstein’s career: 1. Breaking the Watergate story.

2. Calling everything Republicans do “worse than Watergate.”https://t.co/DrW81xIisD — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) January 4, 2021

Take a shot every time Carl Bernstein says that something is worse than Watergate pic.twitter.com/BR8VKTBmE8 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 4, 2021

My liver says no but my brain says challenge accepted pic.twitter.com/8E8RkvfaG4 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 4, 2021

I’ll be hammered within minutes. — Dr. Phineas Fahrquar, BfD. (@irishspy) January 4, 2021

That would be dangerous — Marla Rose (@MarlaMRose) January 4, 2021

The trained seal knows when to honk the horn — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 4, 2021

Maybe Carl’s subtext is that Watergate just wasn’t that big of a deal…Come on Carl. Just trying to help you out here. — MacktheKnife (@KnifeMackthe) January 4, 2021

So that means Watergate wasn’t really much of a thing, and he inflated it’s and his own importance? That’s what I always thought… — Il Divo (@HenryPierzchala) January 4, 2021

This is what happens when someone tries desperately to live off their 15 minutes of fame forever. — Dr. Lady L. North (@LadyLNorth) January 4, 2021

he’s like vanilla ice playing that one song — Dr. Bunker (@DesmondBunker) January 4, 2021

What’s astonishing is that Carl Bernstein has literally coasted intellectually and workload-wise for 46 years and gotten away with it. — lazlo toth (@lazlototh67) January 4, 2021

Oh for crying out loud https://t.co/Qb9h7FCivf — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 4, 2021

Everything is either Hitler or Watergate. Media is banking on people not listening to an hour-long as cover for their hyperbole. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 4, 2021

So many people have hot takes on a call they absolutely did not listen to at all. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 4, 2021

There needs to be a time limit for how long a guy like Bernstein can ride a story. Watergate was in the early 70s. — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) January 4, 2021

Those glory days will pass you by, Carl. — Montcrist2 (@Montcrist2) January 4, 2021

My bowl of Lucky Charms is worse that Watergate, according to Bernstein. — Steve (@SNitzsche7) January 4, 2021

That’s his one remaining gig. To tell MSM viewers everything Republican is “worse than watergate”. — DJM (@the_commontater) January 4, 2021

Carl’s a “one horse pony.” 😂😂 — Alejandro Regueiro (@RegueiroAS) January 4, 2021

Someone overheard him say that “way worse than watergate” reference once when a server brought him the wrong salad dressing. — Scott Terzian (@scott_terzian) January 4, 2021

So dramatic — Marc Thorn (@MarcThorn7) January 4, 2021

Oh the scandal hucksters are coming out of the woodwork.. — President-Elect Jeremy A. Mutz (@JeremyMutz) January 4, 2021

Does anyone else wonder if Nixon were a Democrat, would Bernstein have investigated or even cared about Watergate? Would anyone have even known about it? I’m guessing no. — Walt Evans (@walterwevans) January 4, 2021

How many times is he going to make that sort of statement about something before people just ignore him? How many times is going to be wrong? — Rob Roskowiak (@nILFeed) January 4, 2021

He did something once, FIVE DECADES AGO and is still trying to trade on it. At this point, he is just a grifter. — Thucydides🤠👍👮🏻‍♂️🕵🏻‍♂️👨🏻‍✈️🚁🛩⚔️⚖️🎚🇺🇸 (@Excelsi04144814) January 4, 2021

If it involves the GOP, literally everything is “worse than Watergate” to this vapid clown. I’m convinced he exists solely to make Woodward seem thoughtful by comparison. — Steven P. Smith (@stevenpsmith) January 4, 2021

And yet news networks like CNN will continually write the guy checks to come on the air and say it.

