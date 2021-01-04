https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/04/carl-bernstein-of-course-says-president-trumps-call-with-georgias-secretary-of-state-is-far-worse-than-watergate/
In case you missed the big scandal of the day, a phone call between President Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Saturday has been released, and news outlets are picking and choosing which bits to quote. “All I want to do is this … I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state,” Trump says on the call. Some are saying that Trump threatened Raffensperger, while Carl Bernstein, of course, has run to the media to deem the call “far worse” than Watergate, because that’s all he does. He’s a one-horse pony.
Carl Bernstein calls Trump’s Georgia call “far worse than Watergate” https://t.co/DOPsJOfh2D pic.twitter.com/Kx5vPKKM3n
— The Hill (@thehill) January 4, 2021
The stages of Carl Bernstein’s career:
1. Breaking the Watergate story.
2. Calling everything Republicans do “worse than Watergate.”https://t.co/DrW81xIisD
— Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) January 4, 2021
Take a shot every time Carl Bernstein says that something is worse than Watergate pic.twitter.com/BR8VKTBmE8
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 4, 2021
My liver says no but my brain says challenge accepted pic.twitter.com/8E8RkvfaG4
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 4, 2021
I’ll be hammered within minutes.
— Dr. Phineas Fahrquar, BfD. (@irishspy) January 4, 2021
That would be dangerous
— Marla Rose (@MarlaMRose) January 4, 2021
The trained seal knows when to honk the horn
— I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 4, 2021
Maybe Carl’s subtext is that Watergate just wasn’t that big of a deal…Come on Carl. Just trying to help you out here.
— MacktheKnife (@KnifeMackthe) January 4, 2021
So that means Watergate wasn’t really much of a thing, and he inflated it’s and his own importance? That’s what I always thought…
— Il Divo (@HenryPierzchala) January 4, 2021
This is what happens when someone tries desperately to live off their 15 minutes of fame forever.
— Dr. Lady L. North (@LadyLNorth) January 4, 2021
he’s like vanilla ice playing that one song
— Dr. Bunker (@DesmondBunker) January 4, 2021
What’s astonishing is that Carl Bernstein has literally coasted intellectually and workload-wise for 46 years and gotten away with it.
— lazlo toth (@lazlototh67) January 4, 2021
Oh for crying out loud https://t.co/Qb9h7FCivf
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 4, 2021
Everything is either Hitler or Watergate. Media is banking on people not listening to an hour-long as cover for their hyperbole.
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 4, 2021
So many people have hot takes on a call they absolutely did not listen to at all.
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 4, 2021
There needs to be a time limit for how long a guy like Bernstein can ride a story. Watergate was in the early 70s.
— Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) January 4, 2021
Those glory days will pass you by, Carl.
— Montcrist2 (@Montcrist2) January 4, 2021
My bowl of Lucky Charms is worse that Watergate, according to Bernstein.
— Steve (@SNitzsche7) January 4, 2021
That’s his one remaining gig. To tell MSM viewers everything Republican is “worse than watergate”.
— DJM (@the_commontater) January 4, 2021
Carl’s a “one horse pony.” 😂😂
— Alejandro Regueiro (@RegueiroAS) January 4, 2021
Someone overheard him say that “way worse than watergate” reference once when a server brought him the wrong salad dressing.
— Scott Terzian (@scott_terzian) January 4, 2021
So dramatic
— Marc Thorn (@MarcThorn7) January 4, 2021
Oh the scandal hucksters are coming out of the woodwork..
— President-Elect Jeremy A. Mutz (@JeremyMutz) January 4, 2021
Does anyone else wonder if Nixon were a Democrat, would Bernstein have investigated or even cared about Watergate? Would anyone have even known about it? I’m guessing no.
— Walt Evans (@walterwevans) January 4, 2021
— Potato Whisperer (@ArguesWithSpuds) January 4, 2021
How many times is he going to make that sort of statement about something before people just ignore him? How many times is going to be wrong?
— Rob Roskowiak (@nILFeed) January 4, 2021
He did something once, FIVE DECADES AGO and is still trying to trade on it.
At this point, he is just a grifter.
— Thucydides🤠👍👮🏻♂️🕵🏻♂️👨🏻✈️🚁🛩⚔️⚖️🎚🇺🇸 (@Excelsi04144814) January 4, 2021
If it involves the GOP, literally everything is “worse than Watergate” to this vapid clown. I’m convinced he exists solely to make Woodward seem thoughtful by comparison.
— Steven P. Smith (@stevenpsmith) January 4, 2021
And yet news networks like CNN will continually write the guy checks to come on the air and say it.
