https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cdc-arizona-covid-19-infection/2021/01/04/id/1004235

Arizona has now surpassed California and Tennessee as the state with the highest rate of COVID-19 infections, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday.

Arizona currently is reporting an average daily case rate of more than 121 per 100,000 people. It is the only state averaging more than 100 new cases a day per 100,000 residents, The Hill noted.

And the numbers could be higher. The Hill notes, data collection is incomplete in a large portion of the state as it awaits approval by Native American tribal authorities.

Arizona had a record number of hospitalizations in December attributed to the coronavirus, at upward of 4,300.

The state has no mask mandate, though Gov. Doug Ducey did order a stay-at-home order during the spring, which has since been rescinded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

