The union said Sunday it is “rejecting CPS’ effort to force thousands more back into unsafe buildings beginning this Monday” and that teachers intend to continue providing their lessons remotely “until buildings are safe” for them and for students.

Have any of these teachers left their homes since last spring, or is there no building safe enough?

Imagine if truck drivers, police officers, healthcare workers, and grocery store employees took the same stance. pic.twitter.com/tENbGCrlKb — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) January 4, 2021

If they had we would have been out of lockdown in April of 2020 and skipped mask mandates. — CygneNoirFemelle (@FemelleCygne) January 4, 2021

I assume they’re still getting paid at the same rate, which is pretty galling. — Dr. HungarianFalcon (@HungarianFalcon) January 4, 2021

Can anyone point to a single CTU member that’s stayed home in isolation since last March? Hasn’t gone to the grocery store, hairdresser, nail salon, restaurant, etc? — A #1, Emperor of the North Pole (@railboss) January 4, 2021

Covid is here to stay, so does that mean they won’t ever go back? — J Scott (@jscdad) January 4, 2021

Cancel the teachers’ union. — Daughter, wife, mom, grandma, sister Enoch. (@Enoch88872750) January 4, 2021

Fire them all. Break them like Reagan broke the air traffic controllers — Art Watson (@wareagleart007) January 4, 2021

We should pay grocery store clerks more than teachers. — Blue State Blues (@BlueStateBlues3) January 4, 2021

Can we stop pretending that teaching is still a hero profession? In truth, both parents and teachers have largely been failing our children for several generations… With one of the highest spending per pupil ratios. https://t.co/qccd3eVPPp — Rich “The People’s Pundit” Baris (@Peoples_Pundit) January 4, 2021

Some of us still in here fighting for our youth… It’s tough, but there are a few of us man.@cnsmuck too. — Brandon Stewart (@tbstewart_2) January 4, 2021

It is crushing the spirit of our children. — tina johnson (@alvinant) January 4, 2021

As a former public school teacher, I agree. Parents & teachers have failed. — A Storm’s Coming & Can’t Be Stopped (@MizBanks) January 4, 2021

Best friend’s teacher wants to get back to the kids…guess what’s stopping her? — 🇺🇸🇩🇪 🇺🇸 Serve, indefatigable, perspicacity (@pchartman) January 4, 2021

The lockdowns proved we can offshore our education just like we offshored all our other work. Who needs American teachers and the education system. We’re entering the virtual era! — tlhost (@tlhost) January 4, 2021

When something is this broken it’s ok to let it go. Perhaps it’s time for a new system and this is the opportunity to create it. For the teachers and families that want kids to have in-person learning to come together and make it happen. Don’t ask, just do it. — BC 😊 (@BarbaraCastor2) January 4, 2021

Why my wife and I homeschool It’s just logic that no one is going to put your children before their own personal interests and it’s foolish to believe some Disney story otherwise — 2021 is so 1984 (@skjultster) January 4, 2021

Today’s teachers are turning children into spoiled, entitled drones. Sure, there are some good teachers, but they’re far outnumbered by folks who shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near impressionable young minds. — Colleen Corbett #KAG ✍ 💵 ♑ (@cutenhblonde) January 4, 2021

I am kin to several teachers and the dirty secret they won’t publicly admit is they love the lockdowns. 2-4 hour work days. No getting up at 5 am. No commute. No dealing with punk ass parents & entitled kids. And full pay. This has been the best thing for quality of life. — Daniel (@DanielBaker1) January 4, 2021

I am a teacher. I want to be back in the classroom. Right now we are doing more harm to our students by forcing them to stay home and it’s killing me. We need to destroy the teacher’s unions. I consider myself an essential worker and I need to be with my students! — Karen White (@KarenWh30847948) January 4, 2021

There’s also the fact that parents don’t seem to know from one day to the next if their kids are going to school or staying home — guess you just wait for that email the night before or that morning. We’d be interested to know the percentage of teachers who showed up in the classroom today.

