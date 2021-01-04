https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/04/cnns-john-harwood-channels-jim-acosta-to-shame-gop-sen-susan-collins-for-allowing-trump-to-abuse-presidential-power-at-americas-expense/

White-hot journalism regarding GOP Sen. Susan Collins from CNN White House correspondent John Harwood:

If you closed your eyes, you’d swear that was Jim Acosta.

Well, CNN hires the best people.

Right? John Harwood is basically Jim Acosta’s understudy. If Jim ever needed to go on leave, John could seamlessly step right in and we’d barely notice.

Don’t take this away from John. He has so little, you know.

Awww.

