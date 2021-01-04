https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/04/cnns-john-harwood-channels-jim-acosta-to-shame-gop-sen-susan-collins-for-allowing-trump-to-abuse-presidential-power-at-americas-expense/

White-hot journalism regarding GOP Sen. Susan Collins from CNN White House correspondent John Harwood:

Susan Collins, rationalizing her vote to clear Trump of impeachment charges last year, said he’d learned “a pretty big lesson” the lesson he learned is that Republicans like Susan Collins would allow him to abuse presidential power at America’s expense as he is doing right now — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) January 4, 2021

If you closed your eyes, you’d swear that was Jim Acosta.

this is some really good news reporting https://t.co/WWPBMBE2oR — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) January 4, 2021

Well, CNN hires the best people.

Reads more like a diary entry. — BlackJack (@BlackJackBoGre1) January 4, 2021

Right? John Harwood is basically Jim Acosta’s understudy. If Jim ever needed to go on leave, John could seamlessly step right in and we’d barely notice.

They didn’t give Acosta a show yet, why does Harwood think he’ll get one? — Regs (@r3gulations) January 4, 2021

Don’t take this away from John. He has so little, you know.

That part I like is where Harwood used his platform to campaign against her for over a year and she won by a margin of 8.6%. https://t.co/Q8xhNioUBY — Nathan Wurtzel (((Slight Return))) (@NathanWurtzel) January 4, 2021

Awww.

