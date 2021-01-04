https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/conservative-students-descend-georgia-defend-gop-senate-majority/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Georgia voters will decide on Tuesday which party controls the U.S. Senate. Conservative students plan to make a difference in support of Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue and have already reached hundreds of thousands of voters.

College Republicans, pro-life student groups, conservative and similar organizations have sent teams to knock on doors in Georgia recently to help sway the outcome. Their outreach also includes making phone calls and sending text messages in order to help elect Loeffler and Perdue.

“We will be sending more than 200+ students and SFLAction team members for door knocking and contacting voters, following local rules for social distancing,” Kristi Hamrick, a spokesperson for Students for Life Action, told The College Fix via email.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

