https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/polls-closing-georgia-nation-watches-critical-races-set-determine-power?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Vote counting commenced as polls closed Tuesday evening in the Peach State where two critical races will determine the balance of political power in the U.S. Senate.

By law voters waiting in line when polls closed at 7 p.m. are still permitted to vote, according to the Associated Press, which also noted that some Georgia counties had polling places that would remain open later due to a judge’s order.

If Democrats win both Senate contests the party would hold 48 Senate seats, plus two Independent Sens. Bernie Sanders and Angus King who both caucus with the Democrats—while Republicans would hold 50 seats. If Joe Biden becomes the president, Vice President Kamala Harris would be the tie-breaker in the event of any 50-50 split votes in the chamber. Thus, the Democrats would be the majority party and hold the chairmanship of every Senate committee.

Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed to the senate seat following the resignation of Sen. Johnny Isakson, is facing off against Democrat Raphael Warnock in a special election runoff to serve out the remainder of the senate term won by Isakson, which will end in January 2023.

Former Republican Sen. David Perdue, whose term expired on Jan. 3, is competing against Democrat Jon Ossoff in a runoff race for a regular six-year senate term.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

