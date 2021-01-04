https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/crowd-goes-wild-trump-vows-return-georgia-year-half-campaign-rino-governor-brian-kemp-video/

President Trump Monday night held a rally for Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue ahead of the Georgia twin senate runoff.

Trump blasted RINO Governor Brian Kemp and vowed to return to Georgia to campaign against him next year.

Republican Governor Brian Kemp refuses to get to the bottom of the brazen Democrat voter fraud that took place in his state to secure a win for Beijing Biden.

“I’ll be here in about a year and a half campaigning against your Governor I guarantee you that!” Trump said as the crowd cheered.

WATCH:

President @realDonaldTrump At Georgia Rally Tonight: “I’ll be here in about a year and a half campaigning against your Governor I guarantee you that!” Crowd Roars pic.twitter.com/6lUYgBmLAo — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) January 5, 2021

Last week President Trump called for Kemp to resign while the Georgia Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Elections held a hearing on voting machine irregularities.

“Brian Kemp should resign from office. He is an obstructionist who refuses to admit we won Georgia, BIG! Also won the other swing states.” Trump said.

Despite the overwhelming voter fraud, Governor Kemp refuses to call a special session to overturn the election results.

Instead, Brian Kemp has rushed to certify Georgia’s false election results in favor of China Joe.

