https://justthenews.com/government/congress/dc-chief-police-warns-new-congresswoman-about-penalties-carrying-gun-district?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Washington, D.C.’s police chief has issued a warning to freshman GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert, who has been vocal about her intent to “carry” her gun on Capitol Hill.

On the day of her swearing in, earlier this week, Boebert posted a fundraising video to her Twitter page promising to “always stand strong for our 2nd Amendment rights.”

“That congresswoman, whoever it is, I guess it was from Colorado, will be subjected to the same penalties as anyone else that’s caught on the District of Columbia street that’s carrying a firearm,” Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said Monday. Contee also said he will reach out directly to the newly sworn-in congresswoman.

“In general, a person must be licensed to carry a concealed firearm in the District, while open carry is prohibited. However, there are exceptions for legally registered firearms,” according to the police department.

Boebert said Monday: “I ran for Congress and have now taken an oath to support and defend the Constitution. That fight began in earnest as House Democrats attempted to stop Members of Congress from exercising their Second Amendment rights. I led eighty-two of my colleagues in fighting back, and we won. I promise I will never stop defending your Constitutional rights,” said Boebert in a statement on Monday.

Members of Congress are permitted to carry their weapons around the U.S. Capitol campus, though not on the House floor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

