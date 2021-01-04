https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5ff41c809cd48c07ede8686d
China’s leader Xi Jinping has directed the military to bolster training in 2021 and use more hi-tech in its drills. The order comes after tense standoffs with India and Taiwan last year….
A man who allegedly got out of his vehicle with a rifle was shot and wounded in a shooting that involved two troopers, a state highway patrol official said….
Maureen Weil received the coronavirus vaccine Monday in New Orleans, and the 79-year-old hopes all of her fellow Americans follow in her footsteps.In an interview with NBC News, Weil said she felt “ex…
The New York Stock Exchange says it is withdrawing plans to remove shares of three Chinese state-owned phone carriers under an order by President Donald Trump….
Jan Morgan, the former Arkansas gubernatorial candidate, slammed Senator Tom Cotton for announcing he will not object to the Electoral College votes….