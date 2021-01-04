https://www.theepochtimes.com/david-perdue-defends-trumps-call-to-georgia-secretary-of-state-ossoff-knocks-it_3642510.html

David Perdue, the Republican vying for another term in the Senate, late Sunday defended the call President Donald Trump had with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, while Perdue’s opponent Jon Ossoff criticized it. Perdue expressed shock that the call was leaked to the media. “It’s disgusting in my view,” he said on Fox News. “But what the president said is exactly what he’s been saying the last few months.” The call featured Trump, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, and others who asked Raffensperger, a Republican, to probe election irregularities, asserting that Trump won Georgia. Raffensperger declined, telling the president: “The challenge that you have is the data you have is wrong.” Perdue said that the Nov. 3 general election included some irregularities and Trump “wants some answers.” Perdue said neither Raffensperger, who he has called on to resign, nor the state legislature have provided those answers. Trump …

