https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/washington-dc-first-amendment-guns/2021/01/04/id/1004183

Police posted flyers near the site of Wednesday’s pro-Trump protests that firearms will be prohibited, Newsweek reports.

The sign says the prohibition is in effect Monday, Jan. 4 to Thursday, Jan. 7.

“Members of the public and anyone attending the events are reminded that District law prohibits anyone from carrying a firearm within 1,000 feet of any First Amendment activity,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a press release Sunday. “Under federal law, it is illegal to possess firearms on the U.S. Capitol grounds and on National Park Service areas, such as Freedom Plaza, the Ellipse, and the National Mall.”

Bowser continued: “Additionally, members of the public are reminded that the District of Columbia does not have reciprocity with other states’ concealed pistol licenses; unless a person has been issued a concealed pistol license by the District of Columbia, they cannot conceal carry a firearm in the city. Finally, it is illegal to open carry firearms in the district.”

Supporters of President Donald Trump plan to march in the area Wednesday as a joint session of Congress convenes to certify the Electoral College votes cast in December that gave Democrat Joe Biden the victory.

Several Republicans in the House and Senate have said they plan to challenge the results in states such as Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, and Wisconsin where Trump’s legal team alleges voter fraud.

So far, multiple legal challenges have failed in the courts, including two Supreme Court challenges.

