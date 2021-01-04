https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/lauren-boebert-glock-second-amendment-dc/2021/01/04/id/1004157

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert plans to bring her Glock handgun to work with her at the Capitol building. Washington, D.C., Police Chief Robert Contee III wants to make sure the Colorado lawmaker knows the city’s rules on carrying concealed firearms, Politico reports.

During a Monday press conference, Contee said he plans to reach out to Boebert to make sure “she is aware of the what the laws of the District of Columbia are” when he was asked about her plans to carry a weapon.

“That Congresswoman will be subjected to the same penalties as anyone else that’s caught on the D.C. streets carrying a firearm,” Contee said.

Washington has strict rules on carrying concealed firearms. Lawmakers are allowed to bring firearms to the Capitol complex as long as they are stored in their office and transported safely and unloaded, according to Politico.

Boebert made her plans to carry her weapon known on Sunday in a video she posted on social media. “Government does NOT get to tell me or my constituents how we are allowed to keep our families safe,” she captioned above the video.

According to Politico, Boebert ran a gun-themed restaurant named Shooters Grill before running for office. She made Second Amendment rights a large part of her platform.

The rules for weapons in the Capitol is decided by the Capitol Police Board, which includes the sergeants-at-arms of the House and Senate, the architect of the Capitol, and the chief of the Capitol Police, the outlet reports.

Democrats mulled a change in rules that would have prohibited lawmakers from bringing guns to the government complex, but no policy to change the current rule exempting lawmakers was included in the rules package set forth by the House leaders last week.

