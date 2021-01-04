https://hannity.com/media-room/dem-civil-war-aoc-reportedly-considering-a-primary-challenge-to-chuck-schumer-in-2022/

Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is reportedly considering a primary challenge against Senator Chuck Schumer in the 2022 midterm election; telling reporters she’s trying to “decide what the most effective thing to do is.”

“I’m not playing coy or anything like that. I’m still very much in a place where I’m trying to decide what is the most effective thing I can do to help our Congress, our [political] process, and our country actually address the issues of climate change, health care, wage inequality, etc.,” she told the recently launched outlet Punchbowl.

Ocasio-Cortez on challenging Schumer: “I’m trying to decide what is the most effective thing I can do to help our Congress” https://t.co/9RekRlk4tv pic.twitter.com/gnFUIGbeUZ — The Hill (@thehill) January 4, 2021

“I’m not sure about that either. For me, I don’t make these decisions based on these short-term factors,” she added.

“We’ve had to deal with a fascist president and [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell [R-Ky.],” she said. “There’s this thing, ‘Are we doing a good job?’ There are things you can do in the minority. There are also things you couldn’t do with this minority because Senate rules changed.”

Read the full report at The Hill.

