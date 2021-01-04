http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/lm-gSI-HHq4/

The murder rate in Mayor Lyda Krewson’s (D) St. Louis soared to its highest level in 50 years during 2020.

On September 21, 2020, Breitbart News noted that murder was surging to record levels in St. Louis. At that time the St. Louis Post-Dispatch quoted Lt. Scott Aubuchon, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police’s homicide unit, saying, “Since June 1, our numbers began to rise at the alarming rate. We’ve never seen anything like the last three months. These are indescribable times.”

The Associated Press reports that the rate reached 87 persons per 100,000 in 2020, the highest rate since 1970.

St. Louis was one among many Democrat-controlled states that saw violence surge during 2020.

On December 31, 2020, Breitbart News reported that murder surged in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, New Orleans, and numerous other cities with Democrat mayors.

For example:

As of December 20, 2020, the Atlanta Police Department indicated there had been 154 murders in Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ (D) Atlanta, up from 95 in 2019. And there were 768 killed in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago January 1, 2020, through December 27, 2020, according to the Chicago Tribune. For comparison, the Chicago Police Department noted 491 homicides in the city during 2019. The Dallas Police Department noted as of December 29, 2020, there had been 262 murders in Mayor Eric Johnson’s (D) Dallas. There were 211 murders in the city during all of 2019. As of December 31, 2020, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department listed 174 murders in Mayor Quinton Lucas’ (D) Kansas City for 2020, which is up from 151 in 2019. The New Orleans city government indicates there were 185 homicides in Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s (D) New Orleans January 1, 2020, through December 30, 2020, an increase of 61 of over the 124 witnessed in 2019. And Washington, DC’s Metropolitan Police Department shows 198 homicides in Mayor Muriel Bowser’s (D) D.C. for 2020, up from 166 in 2019.

