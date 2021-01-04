https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/04/democrat-pastor-ends-congressional-prayer-with-amen-and-a-woman/

House Democratic Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri ended the opening prayer for the 117th Congress Sunday with “amen and a-woman,” in an apparent effort to be gender- and deity-inclusive while omitting “aperson.”

The term “amen” is not even a reference to the two sexes, however, as Pennsylvania Republican Congressman Guy Reschenthaler pointed out on Twitter along with a clip of the pointless passive-progressive virtue signaling.

The prayer to open the 117th Congress ended with “amen and a-women.” Amen is Latin for “so be it.” It’s not a gendered word. Unfortunately, facts are irrelevant to progressives. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/FvZ0lLMDDr — Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (@GReschenthaler) January 3, 2021

Cleaver, an ordained United Methodist pastor who appears clueless about basic biblical knowledge such as the meaning of the Hebrew word “amen,” offered the House prayer as Democrats in the lower chamber have prioritized removing references to the two sexes in House business in an effort to “promote inclusion and diversity.”

I was honored to deliver the opening prayer for the 117th Congress. May God bless each and every Representative with the courage and wisdom to defend our democracy and the liberties we all hold so dearly. https://t.co/z3vkWOk7lc — Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (@repcleaver) January 3, 2021

The lower chamber will vote on the new rules package for the fresh Congress Monday.

Democratic Rep. James McGovern of Massachusetts, who chairs the House Rules Committee, said in an announcement the new congressional speech ban, if passed, would change “pronouns and familial relationships in the House rules to be gender-neutral or removes references to gender, as appropriate, to ensure we are inclusive of all Members, Delegates, Resident Commissioners and their families – including those who are nonbinary.”

The new House sworn in Sunday awarded California Rep. Nancy Pelosi her fourth term as speaker with the slimmest majority in her speakership, landing her 216 votes for the gavel with five Democrats defecting. Pelosi will now preside over a 222-member Democratic caucus against a 211-member Republican minority.

Two House seats remain to be officially called, including one race in New York pending legal challenges and another in Iowa where the Democratic candidate has appealed the race divided by six votes directly to the House. The prevailing Republican in the Iowa contest, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, was seated on Sunday.

I extend my heartfelt thanks to the voters of Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District for their confidence in me to address the issues that matter most to them. Iowans sent me to Congress to fight for them and I am determined to fulfill that wish. #ia02 pic.twitter.com/j5HamImoCP — Mariannette Miller-Meeks (@RepMMMeeks) January 3, 2021

