https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/04/democrat-pastor-ends-congressional-prayer-with-amen-and-a-woman/

House Democratic Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri ended the opening prayer for the 117th Congress Sunday with “amen and a-woman,” in an apparent effort to be gender- and deity-inclusive while omitting “aperson.”

The term “amen” is not even a reference to the two sexes, however, as Pennsylvania Republican Congressman Guy Reschenthaler pointed out on Twitter along with a clip of the pointless passive-progressive virtue signaling.

Cleaver, an ordained United Methodist pastor who appears clueless about basic biblical knowledge such as the meaning of the Hebrew word “amen,” offered the House prayer as Democrats in the lower chamber have prioritized removing references to the two sexes in House business in an effort to “promote inclusion and diversity.”

The lower chamber will vote on the new rules package for the fresh Congress Monday.

Democratic Rep. James McGovern of Massachusetts, who chairs the House Rules Committee, said in an announcement the new congressional speech ban, if passed, would change “pronouns and familial relationships in the House rules to be gender-neutral or removes references to gender, as appropriate, to ensure we are inclusive of all Members, Delegates, Resident Commissioners and their families – including those who are nonbinary.”

The new House sworn in Sunday awarded California Rep. Nancy Pelosi her fourth term as speaker with the slimmest majority in her speakership, landing her 216 votes for the gavel with five Democrats defecting. Pelosi will now preside over a 222-member Democratic caucus against a 211-member Republican minority.

Two House seats remain to be officially called, including one race in New York pending legal challenges and another in Iowa where the Democratic candidate has appealed the race divided by six votes directly to the House. The prevailing Republican in the Iowa contest, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, was seated on Sunday.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...