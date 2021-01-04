https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/04/democratic-rep-gwen-moore-traveled-to-d-c-for-pelosi-vote-despite-positive-covid-test/

Wisconsin Democratic Rep. Gwen Moore traveled to Washington, D.C., Sunday, despite announcing a positive coronavirus test, to cast her vote for House colleague Nancy Pelosi capturing a fourth term in the speakership.

On Dec. 28, however, Moore announced she had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, putting Sunday’s vote within the quarantine period recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If a person contracts COVID-19, the CDC guidelines stipulate a minimum of 10-day isolation, regardless of whether the person has symptoms. Symptomatic cases should remain isolated until 10 days after the start of their symptoms, in addition to improving symptoms and going 24 hours without having a fever. The CDC says even asymptomatic positive cases should isolate until 10 days after getting the test.

Moore did not specify what day she was tested or whether she had tested negative since her positive results, and she did not immediately respond to The Federalist’s inquiries. The vote in Washington, however, occurred only six days after Moore announced her positive test.

I encourage every person to continue taking measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, washing your hands, and practicing social distancing. — Rep. Gwen Moore (@RepGwenMoore) December 28, 2020

Moore broadcast her excitement to engage in Capitol Hill’s Sunday festivities, however, despite her positive infection while never reporting a negative test nor revealing the details of her initial results.

“My quarantine is over and I am medically cleared to travel and work on behalf of Wisconsin’s Fourth Congressional District,” Moore wrote on Twitter.

Thank you all for the well wishes. I am feeling good! My quarantine is over and I am medically cleared to travel and work on behalf of Wisconsin’s Fourth Congressional District. — Rep. Gwen Moore (@RepGwenMoore) January 3, 2021

Moore joined 216 of her Democratic colleagues on Sunday to grant House Speaker Nancy Pelosi two more years with the gavel. The California lawmaker defended her place at the top of the chamber, where she will preside over the slimmest majority in two decades, leaving little room for error in the weekend vote. Five Democrats defected from the Democratic speaker, who ultimately held the gavel by a mere seven votes.

According to Politico reporter Heather Caygle, three other members who had tested negative but remained in CDC quarantine windows following exposure still voted Sunday with special arrangements. Moore, however, voted with the rest of the chamber.

Important to note a few things: -These three members have all had NEGATIVE covid test but are still in quarantine window after being exposed -Rep. Gwen Moore is NOT one of the three, I’m told; She is officially out of her quarantine window https://t.co/L3W0h70yrc — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) January 3, 2021

