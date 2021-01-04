https://djhjmedia.com/kari/kamala-harris-was-sworn-in-as-a-us-senator-on-sunday/

Democrats know that it looks awful that Kamala Harris has not vacated her Senate seat, no matter how they try to redirect questions about it, or how they to gaslight Americans and make us feel crazy for asking about it, it is extraordinary that she has not stepped aside.

The man designated to replace Harris even posted about it on Sunday:

Congratulations to the new members of Congress being sworn in today! I look forward to joining you in late January when Senator Harris steps down to be sworn in as our Vice President. — Alex Padilla (@AlexPadilla4CA) January 3, 2021

The Democrat “Inaugural” Committee posted today, signaling to Democrats the chosen narrative is that she was”sworn in” 4 years ago”:

4 years ago today, @KamalaHarris was sworn in as California’s first Black and first woman of color Senator. In just 17 days, she’ll make history again. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JJvvbk0zXJ — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 3, 2021

Just in case anyone searched “Kamala sworn in”.

Community Organizers, like Amy Siskind, joined in on the propaganda:

In 430 hours Biden and Harris will be sworn in. Get that champagne cooling 🍾🥂 — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) January 2, 2021

We do not understand why she is clinging to her Senate seat, but the fact is that she is, a recently sworn-in Senator for the 117th Congress.

Harris’s term is over in two years, and she claims that she is the Vice President-elect, but she is, in fact, a US Senator, who was sworn in with the collective office holders on Sunday.

REMINDER: Its December 30th and Kamala Harris has yet to resign from the United States Senate. For context Barry resigned his seat November 16.#TheMoreYouKnow pic.twitter.com/jKLGnk48c4 — WW News 🚨 (@WW_NEWS_) December 30, 2020

Padilla was designated to take over for Harris by embattled Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom, who is facing a state recall. Harris’ will step down sometime in January.

Alex Padilla (Kamala Harris’ appointed replacement) was NOT sworn in today. Is Kamala nervous about losing her new gig? I thought she was the “Vice President-Elect” from the “landslide” Biden/Harris ticket… pic.twitter.com/KlmgDURhcr — President-Elect Jim Proffitt (@ProffDaddy) January 3, 2021

And Democrats are not happy, according to The Western Journal who reported:

“California Gov. Gavin Newsom picked a prominent minority state official to replace presumptive Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the Senate. This would, ordinarily, be a moment of celebration for the kind of people who use the word “intersectionality” and don’t have to stifle a smile.

But, it turns out that California Secretary of State Alex Padilla is the wrong kind of minority.

According to The Associated Press, Newsom picked Padilla — a personal friend and the son of Mexican immigrants — to fill Harris’ spot until 2022, when the presumptive vice president-elect would have been up for re-election normally.”

“The sad reality is [Harris] was the only African-American woman in the Senate at this time, and when you think about the history of this country and the challenges that exist for African-Americans especially … this is a real blow to the African-American community, to African-American women, to women in general,” she added, SFGate reported. “I think it’s really challenging to put it in words.”

This would have been a slam-dunk pick in any other year, but Padilla is a Latino man, and Kamala Harris is a black woman. If you haven’t updated your grievance org chart recently, Harris is the only black woman in the Senate, and not replacing her with the next black woman in line was seen as a slap in the face — particularly to San Francisco Democratic Mayor London Breed.

In case the name sounds familiar, Breed is the politician who attended a dubious party at The French Laundry — an expensive Michelin-starred eatery in the Napa Valley — one day after Gavin Newsom did. Both were raked over the coals, particularly given their dining restrictions and tough talk regarding socializing among those outside your immediate family without wearing masks.

“It was definitely a surprise, and it’s an unfortunate situation as we are trying to move this country forward in making sure that black lives truly matter and that African-Americans have a seat at the table, especially African-American women,” Breed said during a virtual news conference Tuesday, according to Fox News. “After what was done in this race on a national level, it definitely is unfortunate.”

Kari is an ex-Community Organizer who writes about Voter Engagement, Cultural Marxism and Campaigns. She has been a grassroots volunteer with the GOP, on and off for 18 years. She is a Homeschool Mom in North Carolina and loves Photojournalism and Citizen Journalism. @Saorsa1776

