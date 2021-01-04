https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/01/04/dems-slammed-over-shameful-plexiglass-structure-built-in-dead-of-night-to-protect-pelosi-1012350/

Democrats were slammed for their hypocrisy in ignoring coronavirus guidelines as the House of Representatives met and re-elected Nancy Pelosi as Speaker.

The California Democrat was narrowly re-elected for her fourth term as Speaker of the House on Sunday, getting 216 votes with five Democrats voting for another candidate or “present.” But the addition of a plexiglass enclosure in the chamber to ensure Pelosi got every vote she could, including from one member who tested positive for COVID-19 less than one week ago, sparked harsh criticism.

U.S. Representative Rodney Davis blasted the “shameful” move and the “lack of communication with the Minority” that made it “100% political.”

“This is completely against everything we’re told throughout this entire pandemic for house operations,” the Illinois Republican and House Administration Committee ranking-member told reporters on Sunday. “To build a structure like that in the dark of night, to only protect the votes that Speaker Pelosi needs to get elected speaker, is shameful.”

(Image; The Hill screenshot)

The Capitol physician noted in a statement that the so-called plexiglass “holding facility,” erected in the House visitor’s gallery with “the highest possible safeguards,” was to allow lawmakers in quarantine after exposure to COVID-19 “to fulfill their Constitutional duties.”

While Democrat Reps. Frederica Wilson of Florida and Tim Ryan of Ohio, as well as Nebraska Republican Jeff Fortenberry, joined the proceedings after a recent negative coronavirus test, they were reportedly still supposed to be in quarantine.

With Pelosi needing every vote she could get to secure her position as speaker, Rep. Gwen Moore arrived in-person to join her Democrat colleagues, despite recently testing positive for COVID-19.

“I tested positive for COVID-19,” Moore tweeted last week. “I am following guidance from my doctor and am isolating from others. I am thankful to be feeling well. And I do not foresee this disrupting my work for Wisconsin’s Fourth.”

On Sunday, the Wisconsin Democrat announced her “quarantine is over” and she was cleared to travel.

Politico reporter Olivia Beavers tweeted that Moore has not tested negative for COVID-19.

Social-distancing rules also seemed to be forgotten as House members were present in-person to be sworn in.

“Travel to Washington, DC at this time should be undertaken only by those individuals with official duties in Washington DC,” Dr. Brian Monahan, Capitol Hill’s top doctor, warned in guidance before the new session of Congress which also required lawmakers and staff to have a negative COVID-19 test before arrival in Washington, D.C., according to ABC News.

“Accompanying family member travel is highly likely to involve significant hardships and disease exposure risks that are best avoided,” he wrote, as ABC News noted that “many new members were spotted with friends and family members around the Capitol” anyway.

The scene inside the lower chamber set off a wave of criticism over the hypocrisy of Democrats.

