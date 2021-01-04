https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/ted-cruz-just-pull-head-fake-challenging-fraudulent-election-results/

Ten US Senators and US Senators-elect announced on Saturday plans to join Senator Josh Hawley in objecting to the 2020 fraudulent election results.

Seven GOP senators signed the letter and FOUR GOP Senators-elect signed on!

Ted Cruz (R-Texas),

Ron Johnson (R-Wis.),

James Lankford (R-Okla.),

Steve Daines (R-Mont.),

John Kennedy (R-La.),

Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.),

Mike Braun (R-Ind.)

Four Senators-Elect signed on:

Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.)

Roger Marshall (R-Kan.)

Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.)

Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.)

The ten senators released a joint statement. The statement included a warning that they will vote to reject the electors on January 6th unless a 10-day audit is completed:

“In 1877, Congress did not ignore those allegations, nor did the media simply dismiss those raising them as radicals trying to undermine democracy. Instead, Congress appointed an Electoral Commission—consisting of five Senators, five House Members, and five Supreme Court Justices—to consider and resolve the disputed returns. “We should follow that precedent. To wit, Congress should immediately appoint an Electoral Commission, with full investigatory and fact-finding authority, to conduct an emergency 10-day audit of the election returns in the disputed states. Once completed, individual states would evaluate the Commission’s findings and could convene a special legislative session to certify a change in their vote, if needed. “Accordingly, we intend to vote on January 6 to reject the electors from disputed states as not ‘regularly given’ and ‘lawfully certified’ (the statutory requisite), unless and until that emergency 10-day audit is completed.

And at the end of the statement Ted Cruz and his fellow Republicans insist that holding an “audit” would improve Americans’ faith in our electoral process.

Conservative Treehouse reported later today that Ted Cruz may be pulling a fast one.

According to The Last Refuge and Mo Brooks, each state must be challenged individually. So far Senator Hawley has only challenged Pennsylvania. The other ten US senators have not challenged any individual states. This needs to happen.

(2) As Mo Brooks notes, each state must be challenged individually. The same is true for the Senate… and no-one other than Josh Hawley has objected, and Hawley’s objection is only for Pennsylvania. WATCH:https://t.co/xsR2I8PUaN — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) January 4, 2021

(4) Absent of another Senator or senators stepping up and challenging other states like Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada etc. there is no formal challenge other than Pennsylvania. — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) January 4, 2021

(5) Unless Cruz, or another Senator, challenges Arizona (or others) it would appear Senator Cruz has pulled a head-fake again…. pic.twitter.com/N1N5VUWjlz — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) January 4, 2021

