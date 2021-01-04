https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/dirtbag-georgia-secretary-state-hold-press-conference-3-pm/

The liberal media exploded over the weekend after audio was released of President Trump’s call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

President Trump held a one-hour long phone call on Saturday with crooked Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and state election officials on the 2020 election in his state that was wrought with fraud.

President Trump went over several instances of fraud involving tens of thousands of illegal ballots including the suitcase scandal at the State Farm Center.

It’s not clear if Ruby Freeman or Ralph Jones, Sr. were on the call.

In the one-hour phone call on Saturday, President Trump insisted he won the state and threatened vague legal consequences if Raffensperger continued to allow election fraud in the state.

Raffensperger’s team later leaked the call to the far-left Washington Post.

It took 24 hours for the Washington Post to publish a hit piece, using edited audio clips, on the president’s phone call.

Georgia Republican chairman David Shafer later announced that President Trump and his team filed two lawsuits against Secretary of State Raffensperger.

David Shafer: President Donald Trump has filed two lawsuits – federal and state – against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. This was after Raffensperger secretly recorded the “confidential settlement discussion” of that litigation that is still pending. The audio published by the Washington Post is heavily edited and omits the stipulation that all discussions were for the purpose of settling litigation and confidential under federal and state law.

Dirtbag Brad Raffensperger is in serious trouble.

Now this…

Raffensperger’s team announced on Monday he will hold a press conference Monday at 3 PM.

*GEORGIA SECRETARY OF STATE TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE AT 3 P.M. — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) January 4, 2021

Maybe the dirtbag is resigning?

