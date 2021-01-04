https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/04/dont-like-abortion-naral-has-solved-the-problem-for-you/

We don’t expect the brightest of takes from NARAL, but it’s laughable at this point when any pro-choice advocate says that no one “wants” an abortion. Does NARAL “want” you to have an abortion? Of course they do, if you don’t “want” a baby. It’s kind of their thing.

But it’s kind of sick when they take something as serious as abortion and reduce it to a pithy catchphrase; that’s the way to sound sincere about nobody wanting an abortion.

