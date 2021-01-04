https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/04/dont-like-abortion-naral-has-solved-the-problem-for-you/

We don’t expect the brightest of takes from NARAL, but it’s laughable at this point when any pro-choice advocate says that no one “wants” an abortion. Does NARAL “want” you to have an abortion? Of course they do, if you don’t “want” a baby. It’s kind of their thing.

But it’s kind of sick when they take something as serious as abortion and reduce it to a pithy catchphrase; that’s the way to sound sincere about nobody wanting an abortion.

Don’t like abortion? Don’t have one. Hey look, we solved the problem for you! https://t.co/w8q8gH1OSG pic.twitter.com/8DMIDr84Ua — NARAL (@NARAL) January 3, 2021

“Don’t like slavery? Don’t own one. Hey look, we solved the problem for you!” — John C. Calhoun https://t.co/UINi8vO748 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 5, 2021

This isn’t the slam dunk logic you think it is. — Casey Arneson (@ctarneson) January 3, 2021

Don’t like having babies? Don’t make one. Problem solved. — Oz Patriot (@OzPatriot2020) January 4, 2021

Don’t want children, don’t have sex. There, I fixed it for you. — ShePaints (@Mothersdream) January 4, 2021

Don’t want the responsibility of parenthood?

Don’t have sex.

There is your equality.

That’s what you tell men who have no say once conception has happenned. — Scott Carter President Elect of My Arse (@JusticewithScot) January 4, 2021

This is fantastic, now do guns. — Dr. Prof. Sam Flynn, Esq. (@IM_IN_LIKE_FLYN) January 4, 2021

Don’t like guns? Don’t own one! — Carol🐊 (@Aeromom322Carol) January 3, 2021

Just in case it wasn’t clear how morally bankrupt this calculus is… -Don’t like rape? Don’t rape anyone.

-Don’t like murder? Don’t kill anyone.

-Don’t like theft, don’t steal from anyone. This isn’t serious moral reasoning. It’s perverse. https://t.co/xBl5oWcTqC — Denny Burk (@DennyBurk) January 4, 2021

Works for vaccines and wearing masks too right? — momwantsbalance (@momwantsbalance) January 4, 2021

Well, I really don’t like wearing a mask… — Tomás (@Tomjefersonbr) January 4, 2021

Don’t like masks? Don’t wear one! Hey look, solved the problem for you. — CoolWhiteBoy (@CoolWhiteBoy4) January 4, 2021

If you don’t like COVID-19, don’t catch it. Problem solved. — ericdahlberg (@ericdahlberg) January 5, 2021

Don’t like the vaccine, don’t get one. Let’s see how long that holds up . . . — The Frost (@the_smroz) January 5, 2021

Don’t like child sacrifice? Don’t sacrifice a child. — Troy Blakemore (@azblakemore) January 4, 2021

Don’t like euthanasia? Don’t be euthanized. Simple as that. — ‘sTrewth (@strewth15) January 4, 2021

But “no one likes abortion” right? Thanks, guys, problem solved — egalitarianism not feminism 🌎💛 (@perched_soul) January 4, 2021

So then there *are* people who like abortion, yes? Because if they’re having one, they must like it, according to your logic. And all this time, I thought no one actually liked abortion. It’s so hard to keep up!#womendeservebetter — Juju Buttons (@JujuButtons) January 4, 2021

This isn’t a great argument. — El Peezey (@elpeezey) January 5, 2021

considering your job, this is amazingly infantile. — Mostly Essential Beard (@llcthecableguy) January 4, 2021

OMG – this is just so childish, oddly enough. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) January 3, 2021

If you can’t see the holes in this I really don’t know what to tell you — Roy Munson (@Chuck_FS) January 5, 2021

Obviously appearing smart in public is not on your list of new year’s resolutions. — Someday Saint (@someday_saint) January 3, 2021

Don’t want your tax dollars funding other people’s abortions? Don’t pay taxes. Hey look, we solved the problem for you! (Ok, except for the part at the end where you go to prison for tax evasion.) — AdamInHTownTX (Eagle Fang Karate Student) (@AdamInHTownTX) January 4, 2021

I don’t want to pay for anyone else’s, either. — emma dirks (@mama_bear113) January 4, 2021

I’ll opt out on paying for one too. Thanks. — JGH (@Hubb57) January 3, 2021

